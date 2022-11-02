Rents across Wagga could be set to rise as landlords look to offset the mortgage pain from a seventh straight cash rate hike announced by the Reserve Bank Australia.
As predicted, the RBA has lifted the cash rate a further 25 basis points to 2.85 per cent, up from a record low 0.1 per cent at the start of May, in a bid to tackle soaring inflation.
In the Riverina, the median house price is $434,000, meaning homeowners are expected to pay about $54 more each month, with monthly repayments jumping to $2025.
In other news
Macarthur Real Estate director Mark Macarthur said the rise was expected and is unlikely to have a significant impact on the region's property market.
"We have a lot of infrastructure that is going into Wagga that makes it still a very strong destination for migrants and transitional population so I don't see it affecting us greatly," Mr Macarthur said.
"I think what it will do is make people hold back a little bit just to see where the rates stop, then we'll start seeing people moving forward a little bit more with confidence."
Mr Macarthur said there was a "great possibility" homeowners with rental properties would be looking to pass on the rate rise to their tenants.
"When the private sector looks to invest into the property market they expect they will get a return," he said. "If rate rises do occur, we do see they will try pass them on."
Wagga-based mortgage broker Nic Casey from The Finance Collective said the impact of the latest rate rise would undoubtedly be felt by almost all Wagga residents.
"The pinch is well and truly being felt that's for sure - it will definitely be felt by all parties," Mr Casey said.
He said owners would undoubtedly have to start "putting their hands in their pockets more".
"Probably the biggest pinch we're seeing at the moment is the first-home buyer market," Mr Casey said.
"The kids that have had pre-approval say six to nine months earlier, what they were able to get now compared to what they could get then is significantly less due to the rate rises."
Mr Casey expects the RBA to announce further rate rises over the next few months as inflation continues to rise.
"With inflation numbers as high as they are and tracking towards eight and above, the RBA using that major lever was always going to take place," he said.
The cash rate rise comes off the back of the median price of a house in the Riverina dropping by 0.3 per cent in the past month and 1.6 per cent over the past three months.
Annual inflation is expected to peak at 7.75 per cent before the end of this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.