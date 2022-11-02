The Daily Advertiser

Greg Dreyer will lead Griffith for a third season with him excited about what next season might have in store for the Swans

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 2 2022 - 6:09pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer is excited ahead of another season at the helm of the Swans. Picture by Les Smith

Griffith coach Greg Dreyer is looking forward to leading the Swans into next season with the club having plenty of momentum ahead of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.