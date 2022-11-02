The Daily Advertiser

Southern Inland women's ready to take on Capital Sevens competition

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 2 2022 - 5:54pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milly Lucas knows her way around the field, known not only for her sevens skills but also as a top playing league tag and touch football player. Picture by Les Smith

Southern Inland women's Capital Sevens coach Rihanna Burke is excited to finally get her team on field in the first games of the competition to be played in Wagga on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.