Southern Inland women's Capital Sevens coach Rihanna Burke is excited to finally get her team on field in the first games of the competition to be played in Wagga on Saturday.
After tournament one in Queanbeyan was washed out a fortnight ago, the Wagga games will be the first time the team plays together.
Though disappointed the start of the series was delayed, Burke said there were silver linings in having extra time to prepare.
"The two weeks off gave the girls a bit of time to rest any injuries that they may have had, and just kind of click all together," Burke said.
With a diverse side of strong forwards and backs, Burke said she believes her team will be "in the mix" and competitive against their opponents.
Southern Inland will play Uni-Norths and Tuggeranong on Saturday, with Burke particularly looking forward to their Tuggeranong game.
"We have Vikings in our pool this week, which will be quite a good challenge for the girls," she said.
"Royals and Uni-Norths are always pretty tough. They have quite a large playing squad in Canberra playing in both the tens and the 15s competition over there, so there's always plenty of players to watch out for."
Burke said the popularity of sevens rugby is increasing across the board, with its feature in the Tokyo Olympics helping boost its profile.
"I think in our girls competition, we've seen it really rise, and even the standard of our female competition is getting better," she said.
Rugby seven's is a fast paced style of rugby, with plenty of action condensed into a shorter, more open game.
"The games are only 14 minutes long so you can see all the action, the tries, big hits, in just 14 minutes, it's incredibly fast paced," Burke said.
The first tournament of the Capital Sevens competition is yet to be rescheduled.
SIRU women's will play their first game at 12:40 Saturday, at Conolly Rugby Complex against Uni-Norths Owls.
Capital Sevens women's squad
Bulou Baravilala, Biola Dawa, Brittney Bedford, Jade Bellchambers, Sarah Deaner, Chloe Holgate, Milly Lucas, Ellen McIntyre, Shanae Pope, Dana Seward, Jessica Simpson, Fapiola Uoifalelahi, Emily Wright. Coach - Rhianna Burke.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
