North Wagga residents outside the levee have been told to evacuate now, just over an hour after they were asked to prepare to leave by SES.
NSW SES has issued an emergency warning at 12.22pm on Wednesday, asking residents who live in North Wagga areas not protected by the levee to evacuate now.
An evacuation warning has also been issued for Wilks Park.
North Wagga residents who live inside the levee, low-lying parts of Wagga East and Gumly Gumly have also been told to prepare to evacuate.
The Bureau of Meteorology has revised the predicted flood level of the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga to 9.6 metres on Thursday, with major flooding possible.
This is 40 cm higher than the most recent flood peak in October.
At 12pm on Wednesday, the river had surpassed the moderate flood level, recorded at 9.15m high.
NSW SES advised North Wagga residents outside the levee, other low lying areas around the suburb and Wilks Park to prepare to evacuate.
An evacuation centre has been set up at Wagga Showgrounds, and will be open from 12pm today.
NSW SES have issued 'prepare to isolate' warnings for residents of Flowerdale, Moorong, and Edward Street West.
Residents of Wagga and surrounds have been asked to 'monitor conditions'.
SES spokesperson Brett Koschel said the warnings may change as the situation evolves today.
"Given the dynamic situation and the increasing river heights, we ask people to keep informed," he said.
"As the conditions change, those warnings will change with the latest information for residents."
Mr Koschel said crews were currently working with communities "right along the river" to prepare for the next river peak.
"We're really looking up and downstream," he said.
"We have our units on the ground to respond to any flooding or requests for assistance."
At Gundagai, the river has continued to rise, reaching 9.57m at 12pm on Wednesday, after the Bureau predicted the level to reach 9.4m.
Mr Koschel said SES crews had responded to several sandbagging requests and storm issues but no one has evacuated from their homes.
The SES is holding a community meeting to update impacted residents about the flood response on Wednesday night at the North Wagga Community Hall.
"[We'll] discuss the the latest predictions and what's happening to prepare," Mr Koschel said.
The recent October event saw more than 20 Wagga roads flood, including Eunony Bridge Road and Boorooma Street, between the Olympic Highway and Gardiner Street.
Residents from North Wagga, Gumly Oura, Moorong, Flowerdale and Pomigalana are invited to attend the community meeting with emergency service officials at 6.30pm tonight at the North Wagga Community Hall.
