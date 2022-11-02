The Daily Advertiser

North Wagga told to evacuate, SES to hold community meeting

Georgia Rossiter
Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 2 2022 - 4:41am, first published 12:35am
The Murrumbidgee River at Wiradjuri Bridge on Wednesday morning. Picture by Courtney Rees

North Wagga residents outside the levee have been told to evacuate now, just over an hour after they were asked to prepare to leave by SES.

