Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre named number one saleyard in the country for throughput

By Nikki Reynolds
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:24pm, first published November 2 2022 - 9:57am
Australian Livestock and Property Agents (ALPA) president, Peter Cabot, also of Nutrien Wagga pictured at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre.

WAGGA has earned the number one position for livestock throughput in Australia after securing the top spot nationally for sheep and fourth position in NSW for cattle.

