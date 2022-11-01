Dreary skies were easily outshone by bright frocks and accessories as hundreds of punters turned out to Wagga venues to watch the Melbourne Cup in style.
Both the Riverina Paceway and various pubs across town were packed to the brim with stylish crowds, featuring everything from fabulous fascinators to snazzy racing silks.
Despite all the glitz and glamour, all eyes were on TV screens as Gold Trip roared home in first place, to the sheer delight of some of the city's more fortunate bettors.
Just behind the French stayer over the finish line was Emissary and High Emocean, who finished second and third respectively.
Deauville Legend had been named the favourite ahead of the race, but could only finish fourth despite a strong finish. '
Wagga Harness Racing Club chief executive officer Greg Gangle said it was a "tremendous" day at the Riverina Paceway.
"We had a beautiful crowd on hand and what I was most happy about was how the majority of patrons stayed to take in a night at the trots as well," Mr Gangle said.
"From our perspective it was an absolute home run."
