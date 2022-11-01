The Daily Advertiser
Photos

All the photos from Melbourne Cup 2022 in Wagga

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated November 2 2022 - 12:31am, first published November 1 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gail Kimpton, Eileen Graham and Nola Pinto dressed up to watch the Melbourne Cup at Wagga's Romano Hotel. Picture by Madeline Begley

Dreary skies were easily outshone by bright frocks and accessories as hundreds of punters turned out to Wagga venues to watch the Melbourne Cup in style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.