ELLEN Bartley had the perfect night out at Riverina Paceway and it was all over by race two.
The Narrandera trainer took two horses to the races on Tuesday and both won.
Dun Me Up Francy delivered a breakthrough at start five.
After three placings to start her career, Bartley was happy to break through.
"She tries her guts out," Bartley said.
"Every start we've given her, and she's had a couple of tough runs, she just keeps on trying so I was happy for her to get the win.
"She can go to the paddock now and have a spell on a good note."
With the two-year-old filly taking on the older horses over the 2270 metres, Bartley was worried it was going to be too much in the finish.
However the daughter of Four Starzzz Shark showed plenty of fight to hold off Fe Fe On Fire for a halfhead win.
"The 2200 was always going to be a bit of a question mark and she had horses like Flaneur and Glamors Symbol who are seasoned campaigners but she handled it like a pro," Bartley said.
"When Pete (McRae's) horse went past her I thought she was entitled to get tired but she fought back really well to get back in front of him.
"She's just a little racehorse but has a lot of growing to do so I think she will be better when she is older."
Island Tee Rex then made it a race-to-race double for Bartley and partner Blake Jones.
Despite a couple of nervous moments early, Island Tee Rex got the perfect trip in behind leader Bully Bourne.
Bartley was pleased with how he finished off to claim a 7.9-metre win.
"He is the worst pacer I've ever had and hits his knee that hard but he just doesn't give up," she said.
"If you had a horse that was clean gaited and tried as hard as him you'd be so happy as he just tries his guts out every week.
"He's probably entitled to not with how hard he hits himself."
Meanwhile Security Check made it back-to-back wins for Andrew Pitt after holding on for a narrow victory.
Jones was also second as part of a stable quinella for David Kennedy after Shes A Caribbean proved too good for stablemate Shades Of Heaven.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
