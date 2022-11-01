The Daily Advertiser

Early double act for Ellen Bartley with first two winners

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated November 1 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Island Tee Rex races away from his rivals to secure Blake Jones and Ellen Bartley an early double at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday. Picture by Courtney Rees

ELLEN Bartley had the perfect night out at Riverina Paceway and it was all over by race two.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.