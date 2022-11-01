Melbourne Cup day at Riverina Paceway a hit

A Melbourne Cup luncheon proved to be a success for Riverina Paceway.
After taking over the meeting's traditionally run at Griffith, chief executive Greg Gangle was pleased with how Tuesday's event unfolded.
"It went really well and was pretty much exactly what we expected," Gangle said.
"It was really good to use this facility used on a raceday to showcase both breeds and I was really happy with the overall atmosphere.
"Having the big screen TV was an added piece for customers to come in, watch it on a big screen and separate ourselves from some pubs and restaurants."
With a couple of walk-ins added in there were around 120 people at the function.
While the wet weather thwarted plans to utilise the big screen on the track and the outdoor space, Gangle had another set up inside.
Plenty stayed to watch the races as well despite there being almost three hours between the Cup and the start of the eight-race meeting.
However Gangle believes that was another big positive of the day.
"In a perfect world we would have had our race meeting be a twilight meeting but couldn't do that with our timeslots with the TAB," he said.
"We talked to Harness Racing NSW about being able to accommodate that but the beautiful thing is everyone stayed for the trots.
"Very few percentage of people left so now we're integrating a night at the trots with the Melbourne Cup. That's exactly what we wanted."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
