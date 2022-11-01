Letters: We need to prioritise some refugees over others

Because it is not a perfect world, there is no way that Australia can accommodate all the refugees in Syria.
So, some will have to be left behind.
I say we take as many as we can, starting with the ones who were made homeless by ISIS fighters and ones who had parents killed by ISIS.
If we still have room, we can take the ones who were fighting for or with ISIS, or who were related to people fighting for ISIS.
Let's help the ones who were the victims first, and then the rest.
A widely held belief that I hear repeatedly is that volcanoes release more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than human activities do.
Human activities emit 60 or more times the amount of carbon dioxide released by volcanoes each year.
Large, violent eruptions may match the rate of human emissions for a few hours, but they are too fleeting and rare to rival annual emissions caused by humans.
Emissions from volcanoes have, therefore, only an extremely minor influence on climate change.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Peter Dutton's speech in reply to the budget was notable for one thing - a belief in the magic pudding.
He stated: "The Coalition believes in a core principle, that you should keep more of what you earn, hard-working Australians should be rewarded, [and] the best reward for hard work is lower taxes."
He neglects the fact that the only way we can survive in this country is by collective action be that for defence, hospitals, schools or infrastructure.
In my opinion, most people have moved on from this fantasy and recognise that we need to collectively fund the things that we all want.
The Liberal and National parties need to explain where the money is to come from, or what services they would cut.
The Wodonga mayor shows how the small picture is where too many on councils sit and think. The investment in Albury hospital is a great plan and delivers for the wider region.
Cross border co-operation is vital in tough times and when money is a hard grab for any place or region.
We should be very pleased with the hospital plan and support it all the way and not criticise or try for a cheap political point score. We need some upbeat aims and talk.
Tough times need tough plans and the need for rate rises to repair roads and keep our regions in good shape seems essential.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
