Wagga families decked their yards out with epic displays, welcoming dozens of trick-or-treaters on Monday evening for Halloween.
Lake Albert family John and Olivia Di Biccari celebrated Halloween in their front yard with their six-year-old twins Harry and Alex and an array of ghosts, skeletons and evil pumpkins.
Mrs Di Biccari said the sudden downpour on Monday nearly ruined their epic yard display, but luckily they were able to restore in time for the evening before more rain fell.
Another crowd favourite was a house in Forrest Hill which was decked out in spooky decor by residents Kelly-Anne Ryan and Nicole Wade.
The spooky house was opened all weekend as well as on Halloween, with a cold coin donation asked upon entry which will go towards cancer.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
