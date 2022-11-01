HSC students are being praised for their grit and determination as flash flooding and evacuations disrupted exams in parts of the Riverina this week.
Cootamundra High School principal Leesa Daly said HSC students at the school were "doing an awesome job" dealing with exams amid late-night flood evacuations.
Late on Monday, hundreds of Cootamundra residents including some HSC students were forced to evacuate after torrential rains saw 54 millimetres of rain fall on the town in just 24 hours.
"We had no exams this morning, so we had time to chase up students for their Visual Arts exam," Mrs Daly said.
"We were able to contact all of our kids this morning, see where they were up to and how things happened for them last night."
Mrs Daly said three HSC students were impacted by the flooding and evacuated.
"One of them was able to return fairly quickly to their home, while the others were [back] home this morning," Mrs Daly said.
"Things have been better than expected, which is really good."
Mrs Daly said her HSC cohort were "resilient" and have "managed themselves really beautifully."
"They all arrived on time and we spoke to them with our HSC convener who was in touch with NSW Education Standards Authority," she said.
The school submitted a group HSC misadventure form on behalf of the students affected overnight.
Meanwhile, Tumut High School principal Don Dixon said fortunately his students all managed to complete their exams.
"We haven't received any reports of students unable to get to their exams on Tuesday, which is a good thing," Mr Dixon said.
On Monday night, parts of Adelong, 21 kilometres from Tumut, were evacuated as the main street went underwater.
An evacuation order was also issued for the Tumut Caravan Park on Tuesday morning.
"There is a significant amount of water in and around Tumut and while you might have expected people to be impacted by it, luckily enough it seems all of our students were able to get to their exams," Mr Dixon said.
He also praised his students for their determination in the face of challenges like the flooding and evacuations seen this week.
"They have been a very resilient group of students going through the pandemic," Mr Dixon said.
"Over the last couple of years there is no question they have actually developed a sort of resilience that would enable them to take situations like this in their stride."
But while HSC students appear to have escaped the flooding, some staff at the school did not.
"We've actually had four staff members who needed to go home due to orders for the areas they were living in," Mr Dixon said.
Responding to the unfolding flooding situation in the Riverina, the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) that runs the HSC exams, has said safety should always come first.
"While HSC exams are going ahead at exam venues or alternative sites in the flood affected parts of the region, the safety of our staff and students is always the priority and so they should always follow any advice from the SES," a NESA spokesperson said.
"Any HSC students unable to attend an exam due to floodwaters will be supported through our misadventure processes.
"Students should contact their school if they are unsure or have concerns about attending their exam in the first instance.
"Where it is safe to do so, students should attend their exams as usual."
