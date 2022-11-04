BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Spanning massive 440-square-metres of living space across two levels, this home offers "elegance and irreplaceable quality."
"It is evident that attention to detail and high-end finishes are the cornerstone features of this impressive residence," selling agent Grant Harris said.
"Multiple living areas throughout provide an entertainer's dream and the commanding views of Lake Albert will be the envy of guests and the location of choice for most gatherings."
Inside boasts six generously-proportioned bedrooms and an office. The main suite offers a walk-in robe and large ensuite including corner spa.
The large kitchen has quality inclusions, loads of storage, island bench, walk-in pantry and extensive use of Granite.
Ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning, ceiling fans, slow combustion wood heater and gas heating provides comfort year round.
Outside boasts a fully landscaped salt water in-ground swimming pool complete with water slide, in-ground watering system and storage area for a boat or caravan.
"An extensive list of features does not do this home justice and can truly only be appreciated in person," Grant said.
"You will feel on top of the world and fall in love with this unique property."
