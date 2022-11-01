The Daily Advertiser

Dale Rossi faced Wagga local court after 'toy' purchase on e-commerce site Wish leads to weapons charge

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated November 2 2022 - 3:05am, first published November 1 2022 - 6:00pm
A Ladysmith man faced court over 'toy' weapons offences.

A Riverina man has faced court for weapons offences after being caught with three illegal weapons, two of which he bought from e-commerce site, Wish.

