A Riverina man has faced court for weapons offences after being caught with three illegal weapons, two of which he bought from e-commerce site, Wish.
Dale Patrick Rossi, 27, of Ladysmith, faced Wagga Local Court on Tuesday for sentencing having pleaded guilty to one count of possessing an unauthorised pistol.
He also pleaded guilty to two counts of possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit.
According to an agreed statement of facts, police searched Rossi's home at on Tumbarumba Road, at 10.55am on June 3 where they found a gel blaster which "looks like a pistol", a slingshot and a taser.
Investigating officers from Tumut said the gel blaster "had the appearance of a fully operational semi-automatic pistol", with no markings or bright colouring to indicate it was a toy.
When questioned, Rossi described the pistol as a "BB" gun and a "toy" which he purchased from website "Wish".
The police also found a slingshot on a kitchen shelf, which they said was "not in an operational state" as the elastic bands were "perished".
Rossi told officers that he wasn't aware that the item was a prohibited weapon.
The taser was found on the coffee table in the lounge which was in "operational condition and when activated caused a visible electrical bolt ... between two metallic probes on top of the device".
The accused told police he "bought it off Wish" two years ago and, again, stated he didn't know it was an illegal weapon.
In court on Tuesday, Rossi's solicitor John Weir said due to his client's "limited record" with no similar prior offences, his explanation for having the weapons "should be taken on face value".
Mr Weir said the taser was "one of the things commonly not thought to be unlawful by people" and was not capable of firing projectiles like a police version.
He asked Magistrate Rebecca Hosking to consider community service for Rossi.
Magistrate Hosking said she took Rossi's early guilty plea into account and said his prospects of rehabilitation looked promising.
However, she said there were concerns about his lack of employment, and the fact that he is "not contributing to the community" at present.
They pointed out that the defendant has not been in paid employment since 2014.
Magistrate Hosking accepted that Rossi's offending was a "consequence of you having too much time on your hands and needing entertainment".
"Those of us working full-time tend to have less time for entertainment and use it more wisely," Magistrate Hosking said.
Rossi was sentenced to a 12-month community correction order with 144 hours of community service in total for possessing an unauthorised pistol and no further punishment for the other two charges.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
