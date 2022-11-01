Respite from the rain wasn't the only reason the Riverina's pubs were packed to the brim on Tuesday afternoon, as passionate punters gathered for the race that stops the nation.
Stylish socialites and boisterous bettors watched on in disappointment - or in rare cases, ecstasy - as surprise winner Gold Trip crossed the finish line first with a dominant run down the home straight in the Melbourne Cup.
At the William Farrer Hotel in Wagga, Nick Tsipiras and his group of mates were almost all let down by the final result, but didn't let it stop them from enjoying the occasion.
"The day was really good up until the cup when Gold Trip won," Mr Tsipiras said.
"We had one bloke that was on it out of the 16 of us, so he was whipping it home but the rest were pretty quiet."
The group kicked off their morning with their hotly-contested annual golf tournament and Mr Tsipiras said the plan for the rest of day was simple.
"More beers, more bets," he said.
Emissary claimed second place in the race and High Emocean, which is part-owned by Wagga's Chris Brettschneider, took out the third spot at the famous Flemington event.
The race favourite Deauville Legend, which was paying $4.60 to win, ended up in fourth.
Darin Forde is a champion shearer from Invercargill, New Zealand but found himself watching the big race from Wagga while here for work.
Mr Forde is one of the owners of The Chosen One, which competed in the past three Melbourne Cups.
He said the experience in Wagga was a big shift from being trackside at Flemington watching his own stallion compete, but enjoyable nonetheless.
"The first year we went there they had the big parade down the street and things like that. It was just a brilliant build up and you can't get anything better than that," Mr Forde said.
"It obviously wasn't the same this year but it was still good - it's always a big day out."
Genevieve Hollis was in town as her child was competing in the national touch football championships at Jubilee Park, but came down to the pub when the games were suddenly suspended due to the wet weather.
"It's just great - the Melbourne Cup is my favourite day of the year," Mrs Hollis said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
