The Daily Advertiser

Third place finish in Melbourne Cup for Wagga part-owner

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
November 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High Emocean, pictured winning the Bendigo Cup last Wednesday finished third in the Melbourne Cup for Wagga part-owner Chris Brettschneider. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Wagga part-owned High Emocean stormed home to finish third in the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.