Third place finish in Melbourne Cup for Wagga part-owner

Wagga part-owned High Emocean stormed home to finish third in the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.
After only booking her place in the nation's most famous race by winning the Bendigo Cup six days earlier, High Emocean rallied late to ensure the biggest result of her career.
Settling towards the rear of the field, High Emocean made plenty of ground in the home straight to finish three lengths off stablemate Gold Trip.
It was part of a big result for trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
The mare had already taken Wagga man Chris Brettschneider, who bought five per cent of the mare as a yearling in 2018, on the ride of his life to book her place in the $7.75 million feature.
The third place takes her career earnings to over $1.2 million.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
