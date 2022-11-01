Riverina towns have gone underwater while the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga is once again rising amid concerns serious flooding could return just days after the last peak left town.
It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts Gundagai is about to experience its worst flooding in more than 30 years.
Towns across the region were smashed with torrential rains on Monday and Tuesday with many towns recording over 60 millimetres of rain.
The bureau's Kapooka gauge recorded 59.4 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday, with 54 millimetres at Cootamundra, 51mm at Tumbarumba, 59.6mm at Young and 56.6mm at West Wyalong.
Several towns across the region including Wagga recorded at least a further millimetres on Tuesday.
Severe storms led to incredible scenes with the CBD in Adelong submerged by floodwaters on Monday night.
Fortunately locals kept safe, however one vehicle was washed away from a property.
"There was a vehicle in the Adelong Creek underneath the bridge in Adelong with its lights on last night," Gundagai SES Unit Commander Ross Tout said. SES attended but found no-one inside.
"They also checked the house of the owner and he was at home. "It seems the vehicle just got washed out of the back of his shed."
The SES also fixed roofs damaged by the storms.
Meanwhile in Tumut, flash flooding saw an evacuation order issued for Tumut Caravan Park on Tuesday morning.
The night before that, the SES also conducted 12 rescues at Tumut.
"One home needed sandbags for their back door as water was threatening to flood the property," an SES spokesperson said.
"Sandbags were also requested for a double garage as water was coming into their property from a dam on their farm."
The SES provided another resident with 200 sandbags after a flooding creek overflowed into their yard.
Meanwhile, Gundagai was spared the brunt of the flooding on Monday night.
"We had some flash flooding coming down the Jones Creek, but that was short and sweet," commander Tout said.
He said the main concern was up in the catchments.
"We've got significant inputs into Burrinjuck Dam, Jugiong Creek and Mandamah Creek and the Tumut River," he said.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council mayor Charlie Sheahan said council would now turn its attention to Gundagai.
"Our focus will now go to Gundagai as the water heads downstream," Mr Sheahan said.
"We are expecting it to reach nine metres there with major flooding."
The bureau said rainfall since Monday morning has led to renewed river rises at Gundagai.
"Murrumbidgee River levels [at Gundagai] are likely to exceed the major flood levels from midday Tuesday with levels reaching similar to April 1989 flood levels a possibility," the bureau said.
The river is likely to exceed the major flood level of 8.50 metres around midday on Tuesday and may continue rising to around 9.40 metres that evening.
Meanwhile at Tumut, the Tumut River was experiencing moderate flooding on Tuesday sitting at a height of 2.79 metres at 5.30pm yesterday.
In Wagga, the Murrumbidgee is expected to rise above the moderate flood level of 9.00 metres on Thursday, with a peak of 9.3 metres expected on Friday.
Downstream, moderate flooding is still occurring at Narrandera.
Darlington Point is also likely to see moderate flooding later next week, while major flooding continues at Hay.
The bureau said further rainfall on Tuesday may "cause additional river level rises and areas of renewed flooding, particularly in the upper part of the catchment."
"The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be provided as necessary," the bureau said.
In the catchments, the Burrinjuck Dam was sitting at 104.83 per cent capacity and spilling again by 9am on Tuesday morning, while the latest data puts the Blowering Dam at 101.52 per cent capacity and also spilling.
Flood operations are still being conducted by WaterNSW at Burrinjuck Dam, with releases to vary according to inflow and downstream tributary flow rates.
WaterNSW are working closely with the bureau, SES and landholders to plan release strategies.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring the SES on 132 500.
To avoid drowning, people are warned to stay out of rising water and seek refuge in the highest available place.
To avoid being swept away, people are warned to stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.
To prevent damage to your vehicle, motorists are advised to move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.
Motorists are also reminded to never drive, ride or walk through floodwaters as they can be deceptive and dangerous.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
