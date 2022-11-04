Modern, spacious living in Marrar

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Welcome to this spacious family home in the heart of the peaceful village of Marrar.
"We are confident you'll fall in love with this property as soon as you lay your eyes on its modern brick-veneer construction and well-manicured landscaping," selling agent Cassie Sheahan said.
With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, it offers plenty of space for all your lifestyle needs.
The modern kitchen is as stylish as it is functional, with tons of storage room in its ample grey cabinets, modern appliances and a chic tiled backsplash.
Easy-to-clean tile floors flow into the open-plan meals and dining area, which features a cosy slow combustion wood fireplace and an air conditioning system for year round comfort.
Filled with natural light coming in from the sliding doors that lead to the rear yard, this area is perfect for spending time with your loved ones.
You'll also find a formal lounge room and an office area at the front of the house.
"These spaces boast amazing functionality and flexibility so that you can turn them into a theatre room, games room, gym, or at home art studio - your choice," Cassie said.
The main suite is spacious and comfortable, boasting a sizable walk-in wardrobe and a private ensuite with a deluxe bathtub to maximise privacy and convenience.
The rest of the bedrooms are equally comfortable, painted in soft neutral colours and featuring vast windows.
"The cherry on top is the outdoor area," Cassie said.
"You'll fall in love with the expansive grassy areas, sparkling above-ground pool, covered alfresco with ceiling fans and a barbecue area, which is ideal for outdoor entertaining on hot summer days.
"Other features of this incredible home include Solar hot water to save on your energy bill, a functional wood shed and spacious garden shed, a 10KL water tank, sizable walk-in linen storage and an oversized double garage with auto doors and internal access to the house.
"Ideally located in Marrar, you'll be delighted by the village's authentic historic charm and plenty of conveniences and amenities.
"You'll also be close to cafes, a post office, a school and a bus stop."
