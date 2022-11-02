The Daily Advertiser

Former Junee resident, Wagga hairdresser ranks top ten worldwide

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 2 2022 - 5:53am, first published 2:00am
Former Junee resident and Wagga hairdresser Anne Russel has been ranked within the world's top ten hairdressers. Picture supplied

A former Wagga hairdresser and Junee resident have landed among the trades best at the WorldSkills International Competition.

