A former Wagga hairdresser and Junee resident have landed among the trades best at the WorldSkills International Competition.
The global championships were held in Finland in September, with Anne Russel representing Australia to great success.
Miss Russel made the world's top ten at number seven and was awarded a Medallion of Excellence.
She started her WorldSkills journey back in 2019 when she competed in the regional competition and won gold, before taking out silver in the national competition in 2021.
Based on her stand-out talent and technique she was chosen as a Skill Squad member before being selected as one of the elite 'Skillaroos' with Team Australia.
She will now go on to judge the competition at the regional level, returning to Wagga to do so.
For Miss Russel, who dreamt of becoming a hairdresser at the mere age of just two, it is a dream come true, but it hasn't come without a lot of hard work.
"I trained a lot for this, it's taken a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrificing social outings," she said.
Miss Russel was only two-years-old when she decided she wanted to be a hairdresser, and at 17 she commenced her three-year apprenticeship.
In 2019 Miss Russel joined the Sloans team as Junior Stylist where she was mentored by Sloans Owner and Director, and uncle, Scott Sloan, also a Wagga local.
Now a senior stylist based in Sydney, she is a key part of the Sloans Creative Team and consistently assists on editorial shoots and campaigns as well as working with her loyal North Shore clientele, but she still has her hometown in her heart.
"I want to show people back home, who are also from small country towns, that you don't have to come from big to make something big," Miss Russel said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
