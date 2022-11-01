The longest games of touch football ever hosted by School Sports Australia will finish on Wednesday, after the national championships games were forced to suspend play at halftime on Monday.
Poor weather forced organisers to halt play during the games halftime break on Monday as Wagga was hit with torrential rain.
School Sport Australia national touch football advisor Keith Graham said in more than a decade involved in the championships he's never had to suspend play due to weather.
"I think we've now set a couple of precedents, in our 13 years it's the first time we've been rained out for a day," Graham said.
"On Monday we started what will become the longest game in our carnivals history because the 15-year-old boys started to play when the weather was fine but by the end of the half you couldn't see across the field, it was sheet raining, and we had to call it off at half time to the satisfaction of parents and spectators, but to the disappointment of the players."
Player safety is paramount Graham said, and all games to be played on Tuesday were rescheduled for Wednesday following predictions of more poor weather.
"The weather's always a factor and generally speaking the cooler the better for touch, so we're quite happy with the actual temperature and a bit of showers is okay, the kids can play in the rain, in fact, the kids like playing in the rain, but when it becomes dangerous and they're slipping, they can't hold the ball, they loose grip, or can't see the lines, we have to stop," said Graham.
Hundreds of young players from six states have ascended in Wagga for the competition.
Graham said that though competition was halted, spirits were far from down, with the influx of water an experience of its own.
"It was exciting how quickly the water came up, the volume of the water and how quickly it flowed," he said.
"It became quite a strong flowing river, the kids loved it, we were trying to keep kids out of the water. For some students, we have kids from all over different parts of Australia, they've never seen that amount of rain, or that amount of water."
The week-long event includes an excursion day, a break from play for the students. Graham said swapping their excursion day to Tuesday was a huge event-saver.
"We've got to keep in mind that parents play a lot of money and are travelling from all over Australia to come here for the week. It's not like we can extend the competition," he said.
Games will be played Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week with the grand finals scheduled to begin early Friday morning.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
