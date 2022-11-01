The Daily Advertiser

School Sports Australia forced to delay national touch football championships in Wagga due to rain

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:00am
School Sport Australia national touch football advisor Keith Graham at the water-logged Jubilee Park fields on Tuesday. Picture by Madeline Begley

The longest games of touch football ever hosted by School Sports Australia will finish on Wednesday, after the national championships games were forced to suspend play at halftime on Monday.

