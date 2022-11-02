The Daily Advertiser

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 2 2022 - 4:23am, first published 1:00am
Wagga Swim Club's Harry Keane will represent Australia at the Virtus Oceania Asia Games 2022 being held in Brisbane next week.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

