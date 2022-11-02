Wagga Swim Club's Harry Keane will represent Australia at the Virtus Oceania Asia Games 2022 being held in Brisbane next week.
Keane, who is in year nine at Mater Dei Catholic College, qualified for the games following success at the National Age Para Swim Championships and Australian All School's Swimming Championships.
Keane shone at the Para Swim Championships in April taking home three medals after finishing second in the 50m butterfly and finishing third in the 50m backstroke and 100m butterfly.
He followed up on that effort with an impressive performance at the All School's Championships held in Brisbane in August with a trio of third places finishes in the 50m buttefly, 100m buttefly and 200m individual medley.
Keane will compete in the 50 and 100m freestyle, 50 and 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly at the games.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The games are sanctioned by World Para Swimming and is the first step for qualification for the Paralympics which are next being held in Paris in 2024.
Excited ahead of the massive opportunity, Keane said he was looking forward to facing some tough competition.
"I'm looking forward to going to a whole new place with some bigger opportunities," Keane said.
Keane was also looking forward to representing Australia for the very first time, and believed that the increase in standard would allow for him to perform better.
"I've never done it before, so it going to be a lot more interesting," he said.
"It will be a lot better, because I might meet some new people with more skills that can push me a bit further."
While not heading into the games with any lofty expectations, Keane would like to break a couple of his personal best's with him doing plenty of hard training in the lead-up.
The Virtus Oceania Asia Games kick off on November 5, with the swimming events to be held across Tuesday through Thursday next week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.