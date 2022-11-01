Letters: Labor's electricity promise has not been broken yet

The Labor Party made a key election promise to save Australian families $275 annually on energy bills by 2025.
The stated intention of federal Labor being to place great emphasis on development of renewable energy over the next two-plus years; this being a proven means of producing cheaper energy-power generation.
Since budget night there has been a flood of comments, from a number of sources, indicating that federal Labor has broken its promise to reduce power prices. Surely no promise has been broken by federal Labor.
The inclusion in the election promise, by 2025, is of prime importance and it is, in my opinion, unfair and perhaps misleading when omitted from comment.
"White elephant" is a term that means "a possession that is useless or troublesome, especially one that is expensive to maintain or difficult to dispose of".
This is a metaphor used to describe a construction project, in this case considered expensive given the lack of benefits it will return to the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area and the cost of up keep in the future.
It has long been acknowledged that major problems arise when a rainfall event occurs and water that has been ordered seven days in advance is suddenly unwanted, however is already in the system and normally would be lost downstream in conveyance losses.
The federal government has been pushing the NSW government to implement a Yanco Creek modernisation project, which involves sending 40,000ML/day flow rate down the Murrumbidgee River and using on-route storages and weirs to divert the water around constraints in the Murray system through use of Coleambally's irrigation and drainage networks, into the Edwards River via the Billabong Creek and the Murrumbidgee via Euston.
The fact remains, when the Murrumbidgee is being run at this capacity day in and day out, any water orders received will become difficult to deliver to customers particularly in the peak of the irrigation season, when the demand is at its highest. Yes, delivery is no more.
The good news is that, we have a solution: Lake Coolah, which has 10 times the capacity of the current dam that MI has commenced building.
This area is a natural depression which could be used to place carryover water into, capture water in rainfall rejection events and used in peak irrigation with simpler earth works than what MI is currently spending on the on route storage dam.
Given this last season most of us lost water due to carry over rules, this would give us a massive advantage, particularly when the NSW government marks its own homework when setting allocation announcements at the start of a season.
The problem that arises, is that our so called water delivery operator (MI) doesn't like this project because Lake Coolah is situated in the Narrandera Shire and out of its jurisdiction.
Too bad about the other community benefits such as tourism, flood mitigation and the ability to use water more efficiently.
Wouldn't be nice if our beloved MI would push community minded projects like Lake Coolah and the raising of Burrinjuck Dam wall to ensure water for the Murrumbidgee Valley for future generations.
One has to agree that without the community's best interests at heart, that 5000ML dam will make us poor.
