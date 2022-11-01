The Daily Advertiser
LIVE: Murrumbidgee SES updates community on flooding situation

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 1 2022 - 12:59am, first published 12:05am
More than 300 calls for help were made to the Murrumbidgee State Emergency Service on Monday and through the early hours of Tuesday morning after heavy storms hit the region.

