More than 300 calls for help were made to the Murrumbidgee State Emergency Service on Monday and through the early hours of Tuesday morning after heavy storms hit the region.
The SES will deliver an update on Tuesday morning.
Evacuations have been ordered in Cootamundra, Adelong and Tumut overnight, leaving hundreds of people packing to get to higher ground.
More than 400 properties at Cootamundra have been evacuated in what the mayor has described as a "wild night" and a 1-in-100 year flooding event.
Residents and those along Adelong's Tumut and Selwyn streets were issued the emergency warning to evacuate immediately just after 1.20am due to rapidly rising flood water and flash flooding.
A multi-agency search is under way for two people missing in floodwaters near Boorowa, after a ute attempted to cross a flooded causeway and was swept off the road.
Two men managed to make it out of the cabin but a rescue effort is ongoing after two men believed to have been travelling in the tray are yet to be located.
