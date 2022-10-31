Evacuation alert issued for Cootamundra residents as creeks rise

An evacuation centre has been established in Cootamundra as the State Emergency Service directs people to evacuate due to flash flooding.
Those in properties and streets surrounding the Muttama Creek at Cootamundra were told to get out after intense rain on Monday afternoon drove creek and river levels to fresh heights.
"The Bureau of Meteorology advises heavy rainfall across the Muttama Creek catchment since Monday afternoon has caused significant river level rises along the Muttama Creek and Jindalee Creek, which has the potential to cause dangerous flash flooding at Cootamundra [on] Monday night," the SES said in the emergency warning.
Localised inundation and dangerous flash flooding was likely from 9pm and evacuation routes and roads may become impassable, the SES said.
Evacuees are encouraged to stay with family, friends or alternate accommodation in areas not affected by flooding.
For those unable to source somewhere else to stay, an evacuation centre has been set up at the Cootamundra Ex-Servicemen's and Citizens Memorial Club in Parker Street.
"If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services," the SES said.
"It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you, and buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of flood water."
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council advised residents that Muttama Road was closed around 8.15pm,
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
