Cootamundra residents told to evacuate as Muttama Creek rises

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated October 31 2022 - 12:24pm, first published 10:58am
Evacuation alert issued for Cootamundra residents as creeks rise

An evacuation centre has been established in Cootamundra as the State Emergency Service directs people to evacuate due to flash flooding.

