A man has been arrested in dramatic scenes following an aggravated burglary involving a gun, car theft, police chase, vehicle rollover and attempted carjacking.
Police were called to a home on Sauvignon Drive in Corowa about 5.30am on Sunday.
Officers were told the front door of the house had been forced open by two men, one of whom was armed with a gun.
A 43-year-old resident was allegedly punched in the face before the pair stole a red Ford Falcon and fled.
The vehicle was involved in a pursuit at Corowa.
The driver was travelling in the vehicle on the Kywong-Howlong Road at Daysdale when the Ford left the road and rolled several times.
"A witness stopped to assist and the man tried to steal their car," a police spokeswoman said.
"He was removed from the car and fled into a nearby field, before he was arrested by police.
"The 31-year-old man was taken to Albury Base Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries, where he remains.
"Inquiries continue."
Police had contacted the Walbundrie Hotel after the crash, as they searched for the man in a field, and alerted staff to the incident.
Members of the public were warned against approaching the man with concerns he was armed.
The man has not been charged with police continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
