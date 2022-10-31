A Wagga man who fled police on a trail bike after allegedly threatening a woman with an imitation firearm has pleaded guilty to most charges stemming from the incident in Mount Austin on Friday.
Tai Smith, 21, of Mount Austin, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Monday via videolink and was again denied bail after being arrested and charged on the weekend with multiple offences after leading police on a pursuit.
The prosecutor said Smith's charge of possessing a pistol in a public place carried up to 14 years in jail.
The prosecutor said Smith had been found with a gel blaster, which is type of highly-realistic toy firearm that fires soft capsules and is illegal in NSW.
Smith's solicitor said it was his client's first time in custody, that he worked as a casual traffic controller and should be granted bail to care for his children.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking said "who had the gun pointed at their head?" and Smith told the court that he had no prior relationship with the woman.
Magistrate Hosking denied bail due to the seriousness of the charges and risk to the community.
Smith then pleaded guilty to intimidation, driving dangerously in a police pursuit, possessing an unregistered pistol, possessing a pistol in a public place, going armed with intent to commit an offence, driving an unregistered vehicle and drug possession.
Smith pleaded not guilty to trespass while possessing a firearm and is due to re-appear on December 12.
