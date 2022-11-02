Support for local businesses combating the recent flood is "crucial" according to Wagga Business Chamber manager Sally Manning.
Mrs Manning said community support for flood-affected businesses, including the Northshore cafe in North Wagga, is important giving the impact the event has had on them.
"Northshore cafe is open and following advice from the SES, the have ready-to-go meals available for residents to try and prevent food going bad if they do have to close," Ms Manning said.
"It's important residents are supporting businesses that are affected by the floods if it is safe to do so and one they are back and operating again as well."
Also hit hard by the flooding is Wagga's Project Paintball.
What should be the prime peak season for the business after a gruelling two years has been a challenge, with floodwaters for a third time inundating East Wagga centre.
Project Paintball owner Dwayne Nicholls said the centre first flooded in August, but they had been able to continue operations.
"My daughter was born on October 10 and we had another flood around the same time," Mr Nicholls said.
Forced to cancel bookings during the second bout of floods, Mr Nicholls had to acquire outside help to clean up the centre in a bid to get it back to operating standards.
"We couldn't run games on October 15, 16," he said.
"Then this past weekend we had to cancel bookings again."
Usually, the paintball centre would be booked to the brim for bucks parties and birthday parties.
"This is the peak season for us - birthdays, bucks parties - and usually the weather is beautiful," Mr Nicholls said.
"It's pretty disappointing.
"Paintball is a tough industry as it is, when we opened 11 years ago there were like four centres in our region.
"They've all closed in the last few years. It's a tough business and then off the back of COVID-19 and then flooding, it's tough."
Mr Nicholls said the business will make a quick comeback, but it would be nice to go 12 months without a "massive disaster".
"Early October was the worst flooding so far this year, it got inside the buildings so a mate of mine and I spent the whole day cleaning up with pressure washers and we filled up a skip bin," he said.
"This time I had evacuated a bunch of stuff in preparation.
"I was a little bit more prepared this time."
After downpour on Monday and Tuesday, it is looking like a fourth bout of cancellations could also be in-store for the coming weekend.
On the positive side, Mr Nicholls has spent the time away from the centre crafting a new and "better" booking system.
"It's better than anything else we have had in the past," he said.
While refunds had been offered to everyone who cancelled, Mr Nicholls said all but one has chosen that route.
"Thankfully only one person who had to cancel their booking has asked for a refund," he said.
"We offered refunds, but they've all said they will book in again.
"Hopefully this is the end of the flooding and we can try and get back into a bit of a routine again."
