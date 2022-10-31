A teenager has been warned he is "one breath away" from jail after taking part in a burglary that stripped a Wagga home of electronics and cash in less than five minutes.
Malachi Kelvin Robert Curtis-Dremel, 19, of Grong Grong, faced Wagga Local Court on Monday for sentencing after pleading guilty to break-and-enter in company and stealing item worth a total of less than $60,000.
Curtis-Dremel also pleaded guilty to custody of knife, in the form of a samurai sword, in a public place as a first offence and possessing a prohibited drug in the form of cannabis leaf.
According to a statement of facts, a 66-year-old man locked up his house on Zeigler Avenue in Kooringal at 5pm on June 16 with the intention of travelling to his partner's nearby home.
At 8.50pm on June 17, a witness saw Curtis-Dremel and two male co-offenders loitering outside the victim's house on Zeigler Avenue before they approached the property and kicked in the front door.
Within five minutes they left with stolen items including a 55-inch flat screen TV, an electric heater and fan, samurai swords, two money boxes containing cash, automotive tools, 2 minute noodles and green and yellow-lidded wheelie bins.
At 10pm on the night of the break-in, police spotted and recognised Curtis-Dremel as he was walking on Tichborne Crescent in Kooringal.
Officers searched Curtis-Dremel and found a samurai sword within a sheath and a cigarette packet containing cannabis.
Curtis-Dremel claimed he had inherited the sword from his recently-deceased grandmother and later said he was handed the sword by one of his co-offenders.
In court yesterday, Curtis-Dremel's solicitor Stephen Groch said the stolen items were with the police and "the sword is the only item he ended up with".
Mr Groch said his client had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and left school early.
"He has a job opportunity in Queensland and wishes to take that up," Mr Groch said.
"He was not the principal offender; the court should denounce this type of behaviour but this is not a matter for full-time custody."
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking said Curtis-Dremel's adherence to two previous community correction orders was "basically non-existent".
"I suspect a samurai sword could do more damage than most knives," Magistrate Hosking said.
Magistrate Hosking sentenced Curtis-Dremel to a 12-month intensive correction order with 160 hours of community service.
"You are one breath away [from jail]" Magistrate Hosking said. "I'm very sorry, your honour," Curtis-Dremel responded.
