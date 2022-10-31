Letters: Peter Dutton offered no real solutions in budget reply

In his recent budget reply, Peter Dutton listed the many problems facing the new Labor government.
Most of these are not new and many are the result of federal and state government inaction over decades.
For most problems, Mr Dutton provided no solutions.
The one solution he presented was proposing nuclear power for electricity.
How suitable is nuclear? Well, Australia does have large reserves of uranium and we presently supply about one-third of world demand. So we don't we use the stuff ourselves?
I'll ignore the dangers of nuclear power and its radioactive waste, although we would need to find somewhere to store the waste safely for tens of thousands of years.
However, we need affordable power now. New coal or nuclear generation will take eight to 10 years to build so these would come on stream after 2030.
If we price a unit of coal-fired electricity at 100, a unit of nuclear electricity would be almost twice as expensive (approximately 170 units).
Thus, nuclear will not deliver cheaper power and will not deliver it for many years.
Gas generators take less time to build but with the current world price for gas, are the most expensive.
Last summer, when demand for electricity was high, it still was not economically worthwhile for several gas generators to be switched on.
In contrast, wind and solar can be built in one to three years.
Current costs are 48 units for wind and 58 units for solar compared to 100 units for coal. Storage costs (batteries and pumped hydro) add to these costs but are still less than coal.
It is the responsibility of Opposition to state the shortcomings of government and offer practical solutions.
Mr Dutton has failed this responsibility.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Thanks for publishing the letter about solar gardens (26/10) where renters, and others who can't put solar on the roof of the house they live in, may buy a share (some panels) in a solar farm.
While the Grong Grong solar garden is the only one in Australia now, and still has some spots available, it was interesting to hear there is provision in the federal budget for a community solar banks program for 25,000 low-income households and people in apartments and rental accommodation.
A solar bank is another name for a solar garden.
While the leader of the Opposition criticised the expenditure on renewables in his budget reply, the question remains why the Coalition did not put in place similar schemes when in power.
Finding ways for everyone to access cheap renewable energy is one way to help society become more equitable.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.