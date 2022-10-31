It has been over six years since Andrew Pitt lined up a horse before Security Check arrived and now he's looking to continue a good run.
Security Check was third in his first run for the Leeton trainer before winning at Riverina Paceway last time out.
It's been a month between starts for the five-year-old, but Pitt is confident he will be near enough to the mark again at Wagga on Tuesday.
"I think he can go close," Pitt said.
"The only thing that won't be in his favour is he will need the run as he hasn't had a start now for nearly a month.
"That's my fault due to work commitments."
Pitt had also planned to go to West Wyalong with the son of Big Jim but the race never stood up.
However he is happy with the horse and expects a second row draw will help in the Steel Supplies Pace (2270m).
"He's drawn nine and it's over 2200 so he's going to be in there doing no work so if the one can lead, or even if I'm three fence that's not bad as he's got a bit of ability," Pitt said.
"He's one of the better horses I've trained or driven."
It had been a long time between horses for Pitt, who hadn't had a runner since the 2015-16.
However he's paired up with Jodie Ward, who part-owns the gelding, and it's been fruitful so far after the gelding arrived from Victoria placed just one in his last 12 starts.
"We work together and bounce off each other," Pitt said.
"She's really good to be around, is very smart with the horses and looks after them a treat and I think this fella can go through his grades."
Meanwhile Nic Horan will have his first starter as a trainer in the same race.
After having his first drive in the 2019-20 season, the Temora horseman is yet to have a winner.
He lines up Classic Beesmack, who is resuming after winning for Rodney Crowe two starts back in July.
It is set to be a big day for the club who are hosting a Melbourne Cup Day luncheon before the eight-race card.
With limited walk-in places still available the club is hoping the crowd sticks around for the races with the first set to go at 5.43pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
