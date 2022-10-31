Dust off the fascinators and polish the RMs, because there is plenty happening in Wagga for the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.
Begin the day by beating the lunchtime rush by placing your bets at 8am at the Tolland Hotel.
Venue support officer Sam Rodaway said the Tolland also has $1, $5, and $10 sweeps available.
"Everyone can get their tickets in early," she said.
The William Farrer Hotel also venue manager Sam Barrow said there'll be breakfast available for the early risers.
"We are opening early at 8am, for people to come in and place a bet before work," he said.
"We also are doing a deal for an egg and bacon roll and coffee for $10 in the morning."
Stick around for a two-course lunch with complimentary garlic bread and wings.
On Fitzmaurice St, Romano's is expecting 80 or 90 people tomorrow for their six-course luncheon, with champagne on arrival.
"During the actual race, the pub fills up," Owner Matt Oates said.
"They either go back to work or stick around."
Other events in honour of the race that stops the nation around the city include bottomless brunch at Hide Steak and Bar, and a three-course lunch at The Riverina Hotel is drawing a crowd.
Melbourne Cup is normally credited for giving Wagga's venues a pre-summer boost as the silly season gets underway.
Last year, regional NSW was just beginning to welcome residents of greater Sydney back to the country.
Melbourne Cup lunches in Wagga:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
