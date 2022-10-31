The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted severe storms for the Riverina on Monday afternoon as heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding are expected for parts of the region.
The Riverina is also preparing for a cold snap and more severe weather in the coming days.
The severe thunderstorms are expected late Monday afternoon and evening parts of the Riverina and Snowy Mountains like Wagga, Tumbarumba, Selwyn, Tumut, Holbrook and Lockhart.
As of 2.30pm on Monday, Kapooka had received over 42mm of rain in just an hour and a half.
Severe storms could bring flash flooding, large hail and damaging winds exceeding 90km/h into the night.
Conditions are expected to ease by Tuesday morning.
The severe weather warning comes as the region prepares for a cold snap that could bring unseasonable snow to some parts of the state, said NSW SES chief superintendent Ken Murphy on Sunday.
"Across the state, in areas above 800 metres, there is a likelihood of snowfall," Mr Murphy said.
"Please be aware of snow on the roadways, ice that could impact driving conditions."
Snow is expected for areas above 900 metres on Tuesday and above 700 metres on Wednesday, which means towns like Batlow and Tumbarumba could see snowfall.
Wagga max temperatures are predicted to drop to 13 degrees on Tuesday and 14 degrees on Wednesday, with possible thunderstorms and up to 35km/hour winds.
Winds could reach up to 45km/hour in towns like Cootamundra, Hay and Narrandera.
"This weather event will cause a number of issues broadly across the community," Mr Murphy said.
"Dangerous, life-threatening flash flooding will occur.
Residents in weather-affected areas are being asked to avoid travelling through storms.
"The other issue that we will have during this is to ensure that in heavy winds, articles that could fly around your yard are secured," Mr Murphy said.
"Heavy winds will cause some trees to fall, please be aware and don't park cars under trees and at all costs avoid going outside during heavy winds."
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500 and if life-threatening, call 000.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
