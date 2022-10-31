The Daily Advertiser

BoM issues severe storm warning for Riverina, cold snap coming

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated October 31 2022 - 4:08am, first published 2:30am
The BoM has issued a severe storm warning for the Riverina for Monday afternoon. Picture by Bureau of Meteorology

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted severe storms for the Riverina on Monday afternoon as heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding are expected for parts of the region.

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

