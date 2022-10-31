Labor plays it far too safe with its first budget

It was a federal budget without any surprises. This was achieved largely through relentless government propaganda telling us that it would be a sober and sustainable one, suitable for the hard times we are living through.
Frequent media briefings on key government initiatives, such as on childcare and parental leave, also helped to prevent any surprises. The one initiative Jim Chalmers and Anthony Albanese kept up their sleeves, on housing, was leaked, so it wasn't news last Tuesday.
Indeed, "the Albanese government seems to have an unofficial mantra of 'no sudden movements. Don't surprise the voters'," wrote Katharine Murphy in the The Guardian Australia.
This is a lesson Liz Truss, very briefly the UK prime minister a few weeks ago, never learnt.
So, the no surprises government delivered the no surprises budget.
Staying out of the way meant no cash handouts for people battling cost of living pressure. Apply the brakes to discretionary spending. Banking as much of the temporary revenue windfall as possible to hedge against things falling apart.
It should also be pointed out that this budget demonstrates another key aspect of Albanese's Labor government, which is to avoid the big issues, to tinker around the edges, and to take the low-hanging fruit rather than tackle major problems head on.
We've seen this demonstrated time and time again since the election.
Here I have space to mention only one example: halting the Bernard Collaery court case rather than legislating to protect all whistleblowers.
But as Bernard Keane wrote in Crikey: "The Coalition went to the election at odds with its own fiscal record, promising the old standards of lower taxes and fiscal discipline. Labor realised voters wanted government that was both more active and more competent and effective."
Which means not only that people expect the Albanese government to work out a way to pay for the bigger, but more empathetic government that Australians now expect.
This includes solving the major example of how to fund the ever-ballooning costs of the NDIS.
Did Chalmers' budget do this? Emphatically no, in large part because the federal budget is in structural deficit. Ten years of Coalition governments failing to reform the tax system to pay for government services has created built-in deficits, despite the Coalition's claim to be better economic managers.
Which seems to create paranoia within Labor, which underlies the rationale behind this budget. As Chalmers said: "Better to demonstrate that we could hold the line fiscally first and earn the credibility to spend wisely later."
This means that the rationale underlying this budget is to build Labor's fiscal bona fides. Build trust. Produce an economic statement that pays lip-service to your election promises.
Then construct some signposts to the future, hoping that the future isn't a recession, let alone a depression.
One of the more interesting signposts to the future is the housing initiative. It's nothing more than a handshake between governments, investors and the property industry to build more affordable housing.
This has some positives. The most significant is that the new Labor government wants to bring the institutions of the country to the table to start solving them by building consensus. It's a smoke and mirrors trick at best, and a con trick at worst.
Another way the budget tries to con us is its claim that it has a wellbeing component. By measuring the wealth of a community by its "wellness" as well as its economic measurements (e.g. GDP) looks very good, but of course the wellness indicators include health, education and housing elements, and so would have already been included in the budget anyway.
So, by playing it so safe Labor's first budget is in truth a none-budget, as it fails to address the real issues facing the country.
As a Daily Advertiser editorial pointed out, it certainly doesn't help the 'battlers'. As Greens senator Janet Rice tweeted: "What's the point of Labor?"
The point of Labor should have been a big, bold budget that really echoed its mandate, regardless of the carping from Murdoch's tabloids and Sky News.
Many of the problems we face could be solved by decisive action on several issues, including bringing utilities such as electricity generation, transmission and retail back into public ownership.
