Rob Fry and Alesha Hinkley voted player's player for Lake Albert senior sides

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:44am, first published October 31 2022 - 3:00am
Rob Fry received Lake Alberts top award, player's player, at the club's 2022 presentation night. Picture supplied

Rob Fry's move to Lake Albert this year has been one with zero regrets, as the accomplished goal keeper takes out the club's first grade player's player award.

