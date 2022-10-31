Rob Fry's move to Lake Albert this year has been one with zero regrets, as the accomplished goal keeper takes out the club's first grade player's player award.
Fry said it was special to be recognised by his peers for his efforts throughout the year.
"It was a bit of a surprise, I thought there were probably a couple of other people who would have been ahead of me, but it was a pretty even team this year, there weren't really any stars," Fry said.
He said a big strength of the team this year was how well players skills matched up down the field, and it contributed to a strong team bond.
Disappointingly eliminated from the finals series in straight sets, Fry said he feels like there is unfinished business at the club and he is keen to see where next season leads them.
"Its a great bunch of blokes and the coaches have been brilliant. The season proper was brilliant, we really started to hit our straps towards the end, (we had) very disappointing results in the finals, it was very rough but that's okay and hopefully we'll be stronger for it next year and it shows that we're up there with those other two teams who did play in the grand final," he said.
Fry has played the last five seasons with Wagga City Wanderers, but moved to Lake Albert this year to reduce travel times after the birth of his daughter.
Loving his return to the Pascoe Cup club, Fry said he'll be back playing for the Sharks again in 2023.
Alesha Hinkley was named player's player for the women's first grade side. Also recognised at the presentation night was 21-year-old Liam Bryder, who was named club person of the year.
Bryder has been with Lake Albert since he first started playing soccer as a child, and president Andrew Manton said there isn't anyone more deserving.
Bryder played across two grades this season while also finding time to coach two sides with the young gun also voted player's player in the men's second grade.
Manton was also honoured, receiving life membership alongside Hayden Callander for their long term support and contributions to the club.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
