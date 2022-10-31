The Daily Advertiser

Former South Wagga all-rounder Blake Harper has continued to impress for Eastern Suburbs taking three wickets in their Albert Cup clash against St George

first published October 31 2022
Former South Wagga all-rounder Blake Harper has taken 3/43 for Eastern Suburbs. Picture by Les Smith

Former South Wagga all-rounder Blake Harper has finished with his best figures for his new club after taking 3/43 against St George on Saturday.

