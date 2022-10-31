Former South Wagga all-rounder Blake Harper has finished with his best figures for his new club after taking 3/43 against St George on Saturday.
Harper, who has moved from the Blues to Sydney to play for Eastern Suburbs this season had his best performance with the ball for the Dolphins as St George finished the day at 9/356.
After St George got out to an opening 109 run partnership, it was Harper who struck first for the Dolphins trapping Kurt Chalker for lbw on 59.
Later in the innings he would bowl Joshua Moors for three and then had Evasio MacMillan caught for nine.
In addition to his three wicket performance, Harper also ran out Jack Hartigan for 33.
Harper has experienced a steady start with the Dolphins, taking two wickets in round two before finishing with figures of 0/30 in their round three win against UNSW.
Also opening the batting for the Dolphins, Harper's best performance so far with the bat has been 27 which he scored against UNSW.
Harper's Dolphins currently sit at one win and one loss following the abandonment of their first round fixture due to unsuitable playing conditions.
