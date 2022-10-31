The statue to commemorate the 4th light horse brigade is closer than ever before, as the community marks the Battle of Beersheba's anniversary.
Held by the Riverina and South West Slopes Light Horse Memorial Commitee, the annual memorial on Sunday commemorated one of the greatest cavalry victories of World War I: the Beersheba light horse charge.
Committee treasurer John Ploenges said they held the memorial at 4.30pm to acknowledge the commencement of the battle at dusk on October 31.
"It was starting to get dark and they thought 'bugger it, we'll go anyway'," he said.
"When the enemy was turned around it was over and done."
He said the story goes that the light horse brigade did not have enough water to sufficiently cater for all cavalry and horses.
So when the charge approached the Palestinian town of Beersheba, the horses could smell the water, and broke into a gallop.
"Once the horses smelt the water, they were off," Mr Ploenges said.
Out of a total 800 men, 31 soldiers in the brigade died in the charge and 36 were wounded.
While the Victory Memorial Garden's cenotaph is used by the light horse committee as a place of memorial, Mr Ploenges said the long-waited statue to mark the sacrifices of the 4th light horse committee could be completed by September next year.
Mr Ploenges said they were beginning to canvass the Riverina to gather all the names of the calvary.
"Most of the light horsemen came from the Riverina," he said.
"We won't know [how many] until we canvass everybody, at least 400."
The committee was recently awarded several grants towards the project, including $150 thousand from the federal government.
Member for the Riverina Michael McCormack gave the keynote address at the service.
"It was an honour to deliver the keynote address acknowledging the deeds of the Light Horsemen who demonstrated what bravery is all about," he said.
"As a city with a proud military history we should honour our Veterans."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
