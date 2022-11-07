The Daily Advertiser
Watch

Training NSW Ambulance Special Operations Team paramedics for life or death scenarios

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
November 7 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Practice has to make perfect for Wagga's Special Operations Team (SOT) paramedics, who can face life-altering, snap-decision choices at every call-out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.