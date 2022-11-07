Practice has to make perfect for Wagga's Special Operations Team (SOT) paramedics, who can face life-altering, snap-decision choices at every call-out.
Scaling cliff faces, confined space entries, prolonged overnight field care and survival skills, road crash rescues, industrial and hazardous chemical rescues - the NSW Ambulance paramedics prepare for any scenario.
To do that, the region's new and seasoned SOT paramedics spend days sharpening their skills, making sure every detail is ingrained to avoid mistakes on the job.
Paramedic of 22 years Andrew Crew runs SOT training days like one on an October day on the side of Kapooka Bridge.
"We'll try and make it as realistic as possible, based on other incidents that have happened in the area or in the wider state," Mr Crew said.
For this particular day, paramedics are training in a vertical environment.
"We'll have a patient that will be on the side of a cliff face or an industrial setting and we'll make the officers problem solve and perform that rescue," he said.
The previous day, the team were tasked with rescuing a live patient suspended from a gantry in a silo industrial setting.
Another time, they may face a confined space filled with artificial smoke to create sensory deprivation.
"Which can be a little bit distressing," Mr Crew said.
"It teaches them, in a controlled environment, ways to still access and focus on patient care and thinking about plans and forward thought of extrication."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Getting into the rescue team means rigorous testing and training, which includes a fitness requirement, mechanical aptitude testing and an eight-week course from which paramedics can be ejected for not meeting standards.
One life threatening safety breach and recruits are out.
Wagga-based paramedic Elliot O'Keeffe recently graduated from the "physically and mentally intense" rescue training course.
"Eight weeks of totally new skills, concepts, leadership and team management," Mr O'Keeffe said.
The new rescue paramedic didn't take the responsibility lightly, knowing he'd face situations requiring him to remain cool under pressure.
"We all try to be," he said.
"That's what comes from this training and the eight weeks of training, having confidence in the process, your own skills, abilities and your equipment.
"One less thing you can remove from your mind whilst you're treating."
It didn't take long for Wagga paramedic Amy Barclay to use rescue training like abseiling after graduating from her course.
"It was actually my first job I had to put on my harness," Ms Barclay said.
"We had a 13-year-old girl who climbed a tree and couldn't get down - it was a very, very big tree."
Since then, Ms Barclay said she went out on two to three rescue calls a week in the local region, for anything from freeing someone trapped in a public bathroom to emergency motor vehicle crashes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.