Wagga's Men's shed has donated the leftover cash from the recent build of their new workspace to another local charity, but that's only the latest act of service from the busy crew of local men.
The members have been enjoying extra work space since May when work on their corrugated green shed was completed and at a time when many are doing it tough, they decided to donate the leftover $1000 from the budget to Wagga charity Carevan.
But the extra space has also allowed the group to expand their main business - doing the jobs no one else can.
"We fix people's problems," said woodworker Tony Robinson.
The 123 active members complete hundreds of volunteer hours a year, on top of other odd-jobs like putting together bikes for Kmart.
But a large part of their time is spent fixing and building things for people who come in off the street.
From maintenance of the benches and picnic tables along Wagga's main street to fixing the wheels on vacuum cleaners there's not much the lads won't throw their hands to.
"[People will] come in, they'll say 'we've been everywhere, we've been to the joiners, we've been here, there, nobody's interested can you do something?'" said Men's Shed president Tony Mason.
"We say, 'the impossible might take two or three days, miracles might take longer'," said Mr Robinson.
With cost of living increases, more people than ever are looking to fix things, rather than buy brand new, Shed secretary David Croft said.
"It's the other side of the Men's shed, we come from an era where you threw nothing out, because you didn't have a lot," he said.
They'll also get asked to do custom builds that other companies won't take on, and while they'll charge a small fee, the work is more about keeping busy and feeling a sense of achievement, of usefulness.
For the two Tonys, giving back through the shed is a way to feel connected to the community and keep on top of their mental health.
Both Men are Vietnam veterans and have found solace in the hours of service after struggling with PTSD in recent years.
"Being pensioned off was a real blow," said Mr Mason. "I thought I was going alright until my wife took me to ... who I thought was a financial adviser. He wasn't, he was a psychiatrist.
"I was diagnosed with chronic PTSD, if [the men's shed] hadn't of happened, I wouldn't be here now.
"As long as I can keep my mind busy I'm right."
Tony Robinson worked "off the land" in his previous life and he gets a lot of "satisfaction" working in the woodshop in a completely new trade, one which provides pleasure for others.
"A bit of PTSD and a bit of depression set in from time to time, so I had to get out and get busy," he said.
"You think you're travelling well, you think you're bomb-proof but then something just sort of sparks ... then all of a sudden you realise you're not travelling too well," he said.
And he found a place where he is surrounded by like-minded people and over 100 pairs of friendly ears.
"It's the collective community spirit we get here," said Mr Robinson's fellow woodworker Noel Wienke.
"Sharing things with each other, we talk about our health problems, you didn't talk about those things, 20, 50-years ago if you had a problem.
"That's what I find the best part."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
