Wagga's quilting club has continued a bi-annual tradition of donating proceeds from their quilting show to a Riverina charity.
Three years in the making, the Wagga Patchwork and Quilting Club filled the Uranquinty Community Hall with three years worth of quilts, sewing projects and other types of crafts.
President Chris Francis said their hobby "kept us sane" during COVID-19 lockdowns.
"When you couldn't go out and couldn't go five kilometres outside your area, people sat and quilted," she said.
"Everyone was looking forward to being able to put their stuff on display, because a lot of work goes into it."
This year, all proceeds raised from the three-day show, 'Quilts at Quinty', went to Wagga organisation Carevan, as they strive to keep up with rising demand.
The organisation provides ready-made meals for community members in need and provide a space to interact with other for those who are socially isolated.
Mrs Francis said once money collected from the raffles, sales and entry was counted, the donation was likely to be in the thousands.
Manager Lynne Graham said she was "very grateful" for the amount raised.
"We are finding that there's a greater demand on our services," she said.
"We just notice every week people ask us 'can I have an extra five meals or have you got a spare ten?'. That's just a gradual increase over the last 12 months or so."
Mrs Graham said the team had gone from making 350 meals per week to cooking 450. Some weeks she said they even try to make 600 meals.
"We find it doesn't take long before it goes, too," Mrs Graham said.
"I think the demand will be there for a long time, and how much capacity we've got to keep increasing, I'm not sure."
The Wagga Patchwork and Quilting Club has been around for 35 years, and meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 3.30pm.
