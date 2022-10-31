The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Patchwork and Quilting Club donates show proceeds to Carevan as demand grows

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated October 31 2022 - 5:06am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Patchwork and Quilters group Chris Francis with Carvan manager Lynne Graham. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga's quilting club has continued a bi-annual tradition of donating proceeds from their quilting show to a Riverina charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.