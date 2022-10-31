The Daily Advertiser

NSW SES warns swimmers to avoid flooded recreational rivers and creeks

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
October 31 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Popular swimming spots like the Wagga Beach Riverside Precinct, pictured here submerged in rising floodwaters earlier this month, can be filled with hidden dangers ever after waters subside. Picture by Madeline Begley

Emergency services are warning local residents to stay away from flooded recreational waters or risk facing dangers such as hidden debris, pollutants and venomous animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.