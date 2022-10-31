Emergency services are warning local residents to stay away from flooded recreational waters or risk facing dangers such as hidden debris, pollutants and venomous animals.
The timely reminder came from Murrumbidgee SES, who noted reports of children playing in and around dangerous and unpredictable flooded rivers and waterways around the country.
NSW SES public information officer Scott McLennan said the advice was clear on swimming during and after flooding events.
"You should never swim in brown water," Mr McLennan said.
Murky water at popular recreational swimming spots like Wagga Beach can be filled with dangerous hidden debris.
"We've had incidences where people have dived in or they've swung in on a rope and they've ended up being paraplegic or quadriplegic because they've landed incorrectly on a shallow rock or a shallow piece of water," Mr McLennan said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Since the start of flooding events in the NSW southern region in August, which includes towns along the Murrumbidgee River and the Murray River, NSW SES have performed over 100 flood rescues.
There have been over 1500 calls for assistance in that time period.
Mr McLennan said local crews had spotted unwanted animals in possible swimming spots during the event.
"This week, we've seen snakes," he said.
"And not just your typical tree snake or your carpet snake but brown snakes have been swimming down the rivers."
Snakes can be flushed out of their riverside nests during floods and be left looking for things to cling onto in waters.
There are also several dangerous contaminants that can make their way into seemingly safe waters after flooding events.
"You never know where septic tanks can actually be flooded as well and that also causes a major problem," Mr McLennan said.
Speaking to ACM earlier this month, Royal Life Saving Society Australia national manager for research and policy Stacey Pidgeon said flooding events can alter the predictability of inland waters, which are often isolated.
"A lot of those water bodies are often a lot higher than what they are usually," Ms Pidgeon said.
"That water can be running really fast and have strong currents in them."
Rivers are the leading location for drownings in Australia, with 34 per cent of total drowning deaths in rivers and creeks linked to floods in the last financial year.
The 114 reported drowning deaths in river and creek locations in 2021/22 was a 48 per cent increase on the previous year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.