Wagga Swim Club will celebrate a major milestone this Saturday with the club set to hold their annual summer carnival that coincides with their 125th anniversary.
WWSC president Gerard Horsley said the club was really looking forward to the event and that he was excited to celebrate such a major milestone.
"Yeah we are really excited," Horsley said.
"It's a big milestone for the Wagga Wagga Swimming Club."
Formed in November 1897, Horsley said that the club had come a long way during their 125 years in operation.
"They kicked off on the 4th November 1897 that was when the committee was first formed," he said.
"Hence why we decided to run the carnival on the 5th November as that was the closest date we could get to the formation of the club.
"The first carnival was held on what was called Anniversary Day which was the 26th January 1898 with the carnival held down at the river.
"They trained down there at the river until about 1953 when the Wagga Shire built the pool here on Morgan Street.
"They swam in the 50 yard pool until 2003 when we had to unfortunately close down for around two years until we got the new facilities that we have got now.
"But now we can swim all year round in the 25m heated pool inside."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The club has got a fair bit organised to mark the occasion, with WWSC being able to secure two former Olympians to attend the carnival.
"We were lucky enough to secure the attendance of James Magnussen and Timothy Hodge," Horsley said.
"They will both be here on Saturday and they will give us a hand, hopefully they might perform in the skins race that we have got in the middle of the day.
"But we will also get them to present some medals and interact with the kids, they are idols of the kids so it will be good to have them here.
"We've also got six of our surviving life members coming down, two of which are still very active with the club so it should be a good day."
In addition to the attendance of Magnussen and Hodge, the club has also been working hard behind the scenes to organise special shirts and medals to celebrate the anniversary.
"We've got our t-shirts with the history on the back of where we originated from," Horsley said.
"We've also put together a booklet and tried to squeeze 125 years into about 16 pages which is very hard.
"Then we have also made up some medals to commemorate the 125th anniversary."
After the difficulties with Covid over the last couple of years, Horsley was looking forward to being able to get back to running a carnival without any restrictions.
"We kicked off again last year and we were one of the first clubs to have a carnival after Covid," he said.
"Although we were restricted a fair bit, but now we are pretty lucky.
"We can get full attendance, full numbers into the inside area here and we don't have to worry too much about the 1.5m distancing."
Horsley is hoping for a big attendance on Saturday and offered an invitation to any former members to come down and help celebrate the milestone.
"I'd like to invite any previous members of the Wagga Swimming Club to come down and say g'day and introduce themselves," he said.
"They can come down and see how the club is progressing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.