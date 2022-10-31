The Daily Advertiser

The Wagga Swim Club will celebrate their 125th anniversary this weekend with their annual summer carnival

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 31 2022 - 4:30am
Wagga Swim Club will celebrate a major milestone this Saturday with the club set to hold their annual summer carnival that coincides with their 125th anniversary.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

