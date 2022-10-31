Premiership player and club best and fairest winner, Lewis Saunders couldn't have planned a better end to his time at Leeton United.
The defender will move up the coast in 2023 to be closer to his family after the birth of his first child 18 months ago.
Saunders said he was surprised by the recognition, saying he was only "doing my job" throughout the year.
"As a defender, if you don't do your job you get scrutinised but I've always played defender and spent most of this season back left," Saunders said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"I think as a player and a team we had a pretty good season though, a few ups and downs but towards the end of the season at the finals everything came together."
Saunders said he'll miss the club he's called home for the past four years.
"Finishing with a premiership and the best and fairest as well, it's really good," he said.
"There's people you don't even know come up to you and say 'oh excellent work, you're doing so well,' and I've got no idea who they are, they're quite nice like that."
Other winners on the night include player's player Ethan Burrow, most consistent Tyler Arnold, and coach's award Michael Ciurleo.
Saunders said the club has done a good job at future-proofing the team, with a mix of young and older players.
"There's a couple of reserve and third grade players that got awards and they're only really young fellas who had a few first grade games this year but I feel like in the next year or two they'll be filling in positions, and with people like myself leaving there'll be a hole to fill," he said.
In the women's side, it was seventeen-year-old Breanna Twigg who took home the best and fairest award.
The teenager joined Leeton last year, but COVID-19 restrictions meant this was her first uninterrupted season at the club.
A defender, Twigg was shocked when her name was called out for the award, but said her teammates were incredibly supportive.
"I was very surprised, I was thinking surely it's going to be one of the strikers that get all the goals," Twigg said.
A step up from junior soccer, Twigg said she enjoyed the increased skill of playing with the Leeton women's team.
Though Leeton finished at the bottom of the Leonard Cup ladder, Twigg said the team was continually improving each week.
One player she felt particularly pleased to play alongside was Player's Player Sally Cassilles.
"She's so much fitter than us all, she can just run for days and she's got so much skill. She's been doing soccer for so long and you can tell, she's just got all the skills," Twigg said.
"I love playing with Sal, I look up to her."
Other awards announced on the night included the golden boots for most goals, awarded to Bailey Carol (19) and Nyah Brown (6). Scott Munro was club person of the year and Mark Puntoriero was issued a life membership.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.