The Daily Advertiser

Saunders and Twigg take out Leeton United best and fairest awards

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 31 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton United men's first grade best and fairest winner Lewis Saunders with his award. Picture supplied

Premiership player and club best and fairest winner, Lewis Saunders couldn't have planned a better end to his time at Leeton United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.