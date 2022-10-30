Combining animal therapy with spooky fun, Hooves of Empowerment hosted their inaugural Halloween Party at Tootool on Sunday.
Officially launched as a therapy program 18 months ago, Hooves of Empowerment welcomes people from all walks of life to interact with their 11 horses, family of shingle back lizards, snakes, rabbits and chickens.
Owner Melissa Brownlee said the party was one of their fun activities for regular program attendees.
"It's all to do with nature, that's what it's based on," she said.
"We start with the reptiles which are about sensory touch - every one gives a different feeling. Then the magic of course, is the horses."
Mrs Brownlee runs the service with husband Andrew and daughter Ayla. Together, they help people get back to nature.
"It's back to touching the earth, the clean air there's no hustle and bustle," Ayla said.
"A child or adult can come in with a situation and you place them with a horse, and they have to build that relationship."
Mrs Brownlee has been offering forms of animal therapy at her own private menagerie for the last ten years.
When she worked at Gumleigh Gardens aged care centre, she fundraised pay for the bus to bring the residents out for morning teas.
"Two and a half years ago, a girlfriend said to me 'I wish you could offer this for everyone'," Mrs Brownlee said.
"So that planted the seed."
As part of the event, Mrs Brownlee said the horses would be getting dressed up as well - as unicorns.
The kids also had the chance to ride their newly painted unicorns.
Sessions at Hooves of Empowerment are available by appointment by emailing hoovesofempowerment@gmail.com
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
