Two former Riverina horsemen tasted group one success at Menangle on Saturday.
Mark Pitt brought up his third group one of the season, and second with Major Delight, after the two-year-old filly broke her own Australasian record.
After winning her NSW Breeders Challenge heat at Riverina Paceway last month, Major Delight set a new record when she clocked a mile rate of 1:50.5 in her semi-final a month ago.
The Emma Stewart-trained filly then went better in the $150,000 final, despite racing without cover in a mile rate of 1:50.3.
Pitt believes there is still plenty to come from the daughter of Bettors Delight, who also won the APG Gold Bullion Final at group one level.
"When she works it out, she's really going to be something special," Pitt said.
The Wagga-owned Peaceful finished third, beaten by 6.1 metres.
Jason Grimson also trained I Cast No Shadow to victory in the group one Len Smith Mile.
After winning two of his last three starts, I Cast No Shadow brought up the biggest win of his career.
The six-year-old clocked a new career best mile rate of 1:48.8 to win by a neck.
Grimson's other runner in the feature race Majestic Cruiser finished seventh, beaten 7.9 metres after breaking under pressure from barrier one.
Despite his finishing position, the former Young horseman confirmed plans were still on track to head to the New Zealand Cup.
Former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart will take the drive in the $600,000 feature on November 8.
The Riverina-bred Leap To Fame added to his outstanding season with victory in the NSW Breeders Challenge three-year-old colts and geldings final.
After becoming just the fourth horse to win the NSW, Victoria and Queensland Derbies, the son of Bettors Delight took out the $150,000 final in a mile rate of 1:49.0.
Nathan Jack then brought another group one win of the season, and 27th overall with Cravache Dor a dominant winner of the Victoria Derby Final at Maryborough on Sunday.
The Anton Golino-trained gelding went on to win by 10.7 metres.
It was his second group one of the season after Jack drove him to victory in the Need For Speed Prince Final in September.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
