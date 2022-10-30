The Daily Advertiser

CWA evening branch celebrates 50th anniversary, as state organisation turns 100

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
October 30 2022 - 7:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hilary Cohen and Lola Attwood receive CWA life memberships from CWA NSW vice-president Ann Adams OAM. Pictures supplied

Members of the Country Women's Association evening branch celebrated 50 years on Friday, as the organisation gears up for another half century.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.