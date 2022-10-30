Members of the Country Women's Association evening branch celebrated 50 years on Friday, as the organisation gears up for another half century.
The branch celebrated the occasion with a dinner at the Carriage House Motel, welcoming a total of 72 members from across the Riverina Group.
Of the evening branch's 40 members, Lola Attwood and Hillary Cohen were awarded life memberships.
Julie Morrison was given the 50 year badge in honour of her contributions to the CWA.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The late member Pam Fuller was also given the award for her service posthumously, which was accepted by her family.
Mrs Morrison said while the branch had many long-serving members, the CWA was still relevant to the younger crowd as well.
"We've always worked for women and children," she said.
"We are getting younger members now, we're finding we're getting more university students."
Branch president Kay Thomas said CWA's advocacy kept the organisation relevant to women young and old.
"A lot of people have a stereotype that CWA is just tea and scones," she said.
"Part of our reason for being is advocacy."
Recently, the evening branch took a resolution to CWA NSW calling for more trained mental health staff in schools.
It's now listed as one of the organisation's key issues.
"We have concerns for the lack of suitably qualified psychologists and counsellors in schools," Mrs Thomas said.
"And at the moment CWA NSW is really concerned about the lack of maternal welfare support [for pregnant women and new mums]."
Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout and the region's MPs Dr Joe McGirr and Michael McCormack celebrated the milestone.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.