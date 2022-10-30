The Daily Advertiser

Dylan Martin looks to book spot in Kookaburras World Cup team

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 30 2022 - 8:00am
After missing out on the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Dylan Martin is determined to play for Australia in the 2023 men's Hockey World Cup. File picture

Wagga's Dylan Martin is gearing up for a bumper end to 2022 as NSW Pride eye off a Hockey One finals spot, and he looks to secure his spot with the Kookaburras ahead of the hockey World Cup.

