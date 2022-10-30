Wagga's Dylan Martin is gearing up for a bumper end to 2022 as NSW Pride eye off a Hockey One finals spot, and he looks to secure his spot with the Kookaburras ahead of the hockey World Cup.
After months of training both with the national contingent in Perth and his Hockey One side locally, Martin is confident he'll be playing against India come the end of November.
Martin said playing for NSW Pride has given him the opportunity to play in front of home crowds and alongside people he grew up playing hockey with at a high level.
Pride are reigning premiers in the league, after winning season one in 2019. The competition was then put on hold for two years before kicking off again in late September.
Martin said he enjoys being able to play in Hockey One while also training for the national side.
Hockey One, he said, is also a good way to see how fellow Kookaburras players are currently performing.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"Some of us are still training in Perth but a lot of us still train in our home states and it is kind of nice to play against the guys I am competing with for postilions (in the Kookaburras side), so I try and look at it like that," Martin said.
With eyes firmly set on securing a position in the national team for the 2023 men's Hockey World Cup, Martin is hoping to impress in both the tail end of the Hockey One season and in Australia's test series against India in November and December.
The five game series will be held in Adelaide, and gives the Kookaburras a unique chance to play against the World Cup host nation ahead of the competition.
Martin said India is a difficult team to come up against, as he feels the side's performance is hard to predict.
"India are a different type of team, they can either be really good or sometimes they can be quite poor. So its good to play them and understand what makes them hit and miss," he said.
With COVID-19 restrictions eased across the globe, Martin said he expects Kookaburras will soon start to play more international games.
"It's always good playing for the kookaburras, it's the highest standard team and it's a great experience. I think playing India in Adelaide will be a good start for us, good World Cup prep," Martin said.
Martin was part of Australia's silver-winning side at the Tokyo 2022
Kookaburras are currently the number one ranked national men's hockey team, while India sits at fifth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.