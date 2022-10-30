Liam Martin scored in Australia's big win over Italy in the World Cup on Sunday morning.
After making his Test debut in Australia's 84-0 win over Scotland last week, the Temora junior scored his first try in the 66-6 win.
It was a 40-metre solo effort in the second half.
Martin, along with his Penrith premiership-winning teammates were rested from Australia's opening pool game against Fiji.
However after giving each of his 24-man squad two games in the group stages of the World Cup, coach Mal Meninga said the time for experimenting was over as Australia face a quarter-final clash with Lebanon followed by a likely semi-final against New Zealand.
"My plan and the team's plan is that from the quarter finals we will have our best available team for as long as we are in the tournament," Meninga said.
"It is a tough decision, we all know that. That's the Kangaroos; that's wearing the green and gold jersey.
"There are 24 players who are worthy of playing in their positions going forward.
"Everyone deserves to be there so will have to make those decisions soon."
The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend.
Meanwhile Kangaroos product Jaimin Jolliffe was forced to miss Ireland's 48-10 loss to New Zealand on Saturday morning due to suspension.
He received a one-game suspension for a high shot on Kayne Kalache in their loss to Lebanon.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
