Players new and old impressed in South Wagga Warriors 11-3 win over Turvey Park Blue in round two of the Wagga Softball Association premier league.
It was the first game played this season, after round one was washed out, and teams had minimal preparation as training sessions were unable to run due to field closures.
The diamonds were "just playable" but Warriors coach Justin Kearnes was pleased to finally get the season started despite the disrupted start to the season.
"It was good to get out and just start, get some miles under our feet. I think our team did fairly well," Kearnes said.
"We came together and it looked like we never missed a beat."
All things considered, Kearnes was pleased with how his team played.
"At some stages we were a little rusty but that comes down to no training," Kearnes said.
"It was just basic fielding errors, you couldn't really call them errors, just a few basic things like not getting low but the grass is fairly long because of the weather but I didn't worry about putting them down as mistakes because you can't do anything about that."
Warriors is home to Wagga's best softball player, Montana Kearnes, with coach Kearnes saying she played to her usual best.
Having a player of her calibre in the team lifts other players he said, with them looking to her for leadership in both the good and bad times.
However giving her a run for her money were returning players Jacinta Parmenter and Vanessa Whyman, the latter who hadn't played softball in 20 years before Saturday's game.
Kearnes said he was blown away by Whyman's return to the game and is excited to see what she has ahead of her.
"After being out of the game for so long, to come in and be four from four, she didn't get out once. She'd have to be my standout for the day" he said.
Also welcomed back into the side with open arms was Parmenter, who had taken last season off.
"She had a bit of a break and then must have got the urge to come back and rang and asked me if she'd be right to come back into the team and I said, go for it," Kearnes said.
"She's had a couple seasons off and she was pretty good on Saturday, playing in the pivot position which is pretty daunting when you haven't trained or played there for a couple of seasons, it was pretty good."
With fingers crossed the weather will be kind over the coming week and that the diamonds will be in better condition, Kearnes has set his focus to next week's grand final rematch.
After dominating the competition for nearly a decade, Warriors lost to Turvey Park Red by one run in last season's grand final.
"We've got a few new players and players back, hopefully Montanna will still be around, but if everything works out right it should be a good and close game," Kearnes said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
