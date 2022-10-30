The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Softball Association season starts with huge South Wagga Warriors win

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 30 2022 - 5:45am, first published 5:30am
Jacinta Parmenter last played for South Wagga in the 2020/21 season. Picture by Les Smith

Players new and old impressed in South Wagga Warriors 11-3 win over Turvey Park Blue in round two of the Wagga Softball Association premier league.

