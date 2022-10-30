Wagga trainer-rider Michael Travers is chasing a hat-trick of wins with Diamond Carat at Corowa on Monday.
Coming off wins at Narrandera and Wagga, the first two in the mare's career, Travers is hopeful she can continue to step up to the mark.
"It is another step up in grade again and I have been looking for a firmer track so hopefully we can get that," Travers said. "She hasn't taken a backwards step and if the form lines up in the punter's eyes I'd be confident she should run well."
Once again the four-year-old has drawn wide in the Benchmark 58 (1300m).
However Travers believes it will be a benefit after employing similar tactics in her last two wins.
"She hasn't got the most brilliant gate speed but this gives her an opportunity to race forward and work forward through the run," he said.
"In that first 400 metres we'd like to be up outside the leader as I think that has what has been the difference with her - riding her further forward. She has appreciated that and it's something we'll look to do again."
READ MORE
Diamond Carat had been unplaced in her first 11 starts but hasn't finished outside the top three in her last three races.
Travers believes racing up on the speed has helped turn her form around.
"She's always shown she's got the most ability of any horse in the stable but it just took a little while to work out we really need to put the pressure on her early in the race to have her forward for her to show us what she has been showing at home," he said.
Travers also lines up Gold Tracker and Tokoyo in the Maiden Plate (1300m). Both have drawn inside barriers.
"They are both going not too bad," Travers said.
"Gold Tracker is still new to the stable but raced really well first up, better than expected, and if he can take another step forward that would be handy and Tokoyo is just racing well.
"I think she will definitely benefit if we can get firmish footing, a slow range of track would be lovely, as she raced well in her previous two starts before Wagga and I didn't think she let down as well last start.
"They have both drawn well, have good jockeys engaged so hopefully we can get the best out of them."
Travers is unable to ride either horse due to the conditions of his dual licence, however he will be aboard Dancing In The Sky for Doug Vickers.
Dancing In The Sky is looking to breakthrough in his fifth career.
"That's my wife's horse so it would be nice to see him do well and Doug has got him pretty well wound up now," Travers said.
It comes after Travers scored a breakthrough win on Taliano for Michelle Russell at Narrandera on Saturday.
It had been almost two years since he was last in the winner's list. However after a third at Wagga a month ago, Travers was pleased to help deliver the win.
"He's been knocking on the door and is always racing well but he was the class horse of that race and it was good to get away with a victory," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.