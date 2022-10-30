Turvey Park's inaugural women's coach Michael Ness has re-committed to the team for the 2023 season.
Ness said the club's first season in the women's competition was a huge success and he is excited to go further in the competition.
"We made finals which I was pretty happy with, even though we were undermanned. We've recruited pretty well this year, so we should have a fair side, so I thought it'd be rude not to chase a flag," Ness said.
During the 2022 season Turvey Park struggled to field a full side some weeks, even playing four players down in their semi-final against eventual 2022 premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Determined to head into the 2023 season with stronger numbers, Ness said he's been recruiting for the team all year.
"I was team manager for one of the netball sides so I've been talking to the girls all year and trying to gee them up," he said.
"A few of them watched last year and sort of thought it's not as hard as it looks and seeing how much fun the girls had, they thought they should give it a go too."
Though the southern NSW women's season is short, with only six home and away games before finals, Ness said it's important to him to give players the full football experience.
Bus trips, dress up days, and other team building activities were important to Ness' leadership style.
"We tried to make it as fun as possible for them while they were learning," Ness said.
"You only get six games to try and get the whole football experience. The reason we (men) still play is to go on the bus trips and such, it's a mateship thing. The more time you spend with each other, the closer you get and the easier it gets to play football together."
Ness said with more players coming into the team this season, he'll be focusing on understanding chaos within football.
"Everyone can kick a footy, how accurate it is is the next thing, but as long as you keep the ball moving forward you're pretty much good to go," he said.
With so many new players in the competition, the ball is often loose on the ground, so Ness plans to focus on finding the ball among the mayhem that can be a footy field.
"Skills aren't a huge thing because they'll learn that, but learning a bit of chaos, getting the girls used to people running around them and bumping bodies, learning how to tackle, learning how to fall when you do get tackled so you don't get hurt," he said.
"Learning that bit of chaos so it isn't as daunting when you go to pick the footy up."
Due to field unavailability, Turvey Park didn't have any home games in 2022. Ness hopes that the 2023 season will bring the team their first home game and help build up crowd numbers for the side.
Turvey Park won half of their games this year, and Ness is hoping to improve and get his team further into the finals next season.
Ness will kick off pre-season in two weeks time, running two sessions a week ahead of the competitions expected start in February.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
