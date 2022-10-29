The Daily Advertiser
Watch

Man arrested after allegedly threatening woman, evading police on dirt bike in Mount Austin

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated October 31 2022 - 10:32pm, first published October 29 2022 - 4:10am
Police have arrested a man after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun before evading officers on a dirt bike in Wagga on Friday afternoon.

